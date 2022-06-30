When you visit the James Sprunt Community College website and the first words you see are “Join Our Family. Build Your Future.” This is what JSCC believes in as an educational institution serving the Duplin County community. That’s why Emily Smith, Marketing and Public Information Officer at JSCC, is working to develop a successful apprenticeship program.
“This will be my first experience working with any type of apprenticeship program. I just can’t see how it couldn’t benefit our Duplin community. Anytime James Sprunt Community College gets an opportunity to partner with our employers, students, and the local economy, that’s a win for everybody,” says Smith.
Having an apprenticeship program gives students opportunities to gain hands-on experience in the desired field while pursuing their education at the same time. Additionally, an apprenticeship program also allows employers to fill positions that are in high demand.
Gloria Wiggins, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development/Continuing Education at JSCC, says, “The relationship between the employer and the apprentice is mutually beneficial.”
Apprenticeship programs help high school students and adult students find different pathways to careers. Equipping students with the confidence to pursue a nontraditional education while getting paid is also an added benefit. “In establishing our first apprenticeship program, we hope to place students who are interested in the electrical field,” says Smith.
Smith adds, “Duplin County is a powerhouse for a variety of industries. There are a lot of opportunities here and as we continue to grow, we want ApprenticeshipNC to be a significant part of our growth.”