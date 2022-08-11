WARSAW -- James Sprunt Community College and the Warsaw Police Department recently partnered to provide Active Shooter Training classes at Warsaw Elementary. The training was open to any law enforcement agency that wished to attend.
Over the years, Active Shooter Training has evolved to include two-person response teams and solo officer response. It can be several minutes from when the first officer arrives on the scene until any additional units may come. History has proven any delay in stopping the shooter results in the unnecessary loss of life.
Active Shooter Training sessions focus on team movement, room entries, suspect apprehension, officer safety, and the safety of the victims. Officers trained in four, three, two, and single officer response teams.
Active Shooter Training incorporates loudspeakers with alarms, the simulated sounds of children screaming, and sounds of gunfire. Actual shotgun blanks firing gives the realistic experience of an active shooter inside the halls of a school. Training with force-on-force training weapons is also provided. The training prompts officers to look for clues/signs to help lead them to the shooter when obstacles to hearing and vision exist.
Participating agencies included Warsaw Police Department, Pink Hill Police Department, Mt. Olive Police Department, Surf City Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, NC DMV, and NC Probation and Parole.
For more information about the next Active Shooter Training session or BLET courses, contact Eric Southerland at esoutherland@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6205.