Active Shooter Training

 James Sprunt Community College

WARSAW -- James Sprunt Community College and the Warsaw Police Department recently partnered to provide Active Shooter Training classes at Warsaw Elementary. The training was open to any law enforcement agency that wished to attend.

Over the years, Active Shooter Training has evolved to include two-person response teams and solo officer response. It can be several minutes from when the first officer arrives on the scene until any additional units may come. History has proven any delay in stopping the shooter results in the unnecessary loss of life.

