KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Foundation accepted a $30,000 donation from the Robert P. Holding Foundation, Inc., on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The donation will establish an endowed scholarship for James Sprunt Community College students.
Ashley Graham, Director of College Advancement, and Taylor Sandlin, Foundation Services Coordinator, met recently with Hank Dunbar of First Citizens to review guidelines for the new scholarship.
“The Foundation is excited for the opportunity to assist more students as they join our family to build their future,” said a spokesperson with James Sprunt Community College in an official announcement.