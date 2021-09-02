James Sprunt Community College recently recognized employees with the Years of Service Award during Professional Development Day activities. Employees who have served at James Sprunt Community College for increments of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years were honored. Human Resources recognized employees with an award to commemorate years of service. Honorees are as follows
2019 Recognition
- 5 Year Service Award
Beverly Jones, Patsy McCoy, Derek Sharpe and Tracy Ward
- 10 Year Service Award
Tonda Clowney and Wanda Edwards
- 15 Year Service Award
Jeffrey Taylor and Erin Thigpen
- 20 Year Service Award
Deborah Williams and Anthony Ramsey
- 25 Year Service Award
Toni Murphy-Henderson (Retired)
- 30 Year Service Award
June Davis (Retired – Received Full State Service Years Award)
2020 Length of Service Award List
- 5 Year Service Award
Krisha Parker
- 10 Year Service Award
Ashley Davis Graham
- 15 Year Service Award
Theresa Meza and Patricia Owens-Sharpe
- 20 Year Service Award
Lisa E. Humphrey, Mary Mical, LaTasha Moore
- 25 Year Service Award
Heather Lanier and Judy Allen