James Sprunt Community College recently recognized employees with the Years of Service Award during Professional Development Day activities. Employees who have served at James Sprunt Community College for increments of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years were honored. Human Resources recognized employees with an award to commemorate years of service. Honorees are as follows

2019 Recognition

  • 5 Year Service Award

Beverly Jones, Patsy McCoy, Derek Sharpe and Tracy Ward

  • 10 Year Service Award

Tonda Clowney and Wanda Edwards

  • 15 Year Service Award

Jeffrey Taylor and Erin Thigpen

  • 20 Year Service Award

Deborah Williams and Anthony Ramsey

  • 25 Year Service Award

Toni Murphy-Henderson (Retired)

  • 30 Year Service Award

June Davis (Retired – Received Full State Service Years Award)

2020 Length of Service Award List

  • 5 Year Service Award

Krisha Parker

  • 10 Year Service Award

Ashley Davis Graham

  • 15 Year Service Award

Theresa Meza and Patricia Owens-Sharpe

  • 20 Year Service Award

Lisa E. Humphrey, Mary Mical, LaTasha Moore

  • 25 Year Service Award

Heather Lanier and Judy Allen

