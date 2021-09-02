WALLACE — There are lots of names for them: hoopties, junks, wrecks, beaters, jalopies, rust buckets. No matter what they are called, the Wallace Town Council is ready to get rid of them.
During their work session Thursday evening, council members went over some tweaks to a proposed nuisance vehicle ordinance that they are likely to pass at their next meeting in September. It was the second review of the proposal this month. Officials said earlier in August that they needed more time to think about the law before considering passage, but all members said they are ready to move forward in their meeting scheduled for Sept. 9.
Town attorney Anna Heath said a small number of revisions needed to be made before passage, but that those revisions would be complete by the next meeting.
The new law, once passed, will give code enforcement officer Charles “Twig” Rollins and planning director Rod Fritz the ability to have nuisance vehicles removed from both public and private property.
Definitions are important.
An abandoned vehicle is the easiest to define. That’s a vehicle that has been left on either public property, like a street or highway, in violation of the law or on town property, like a public park, for more than 24 hours. It can also be defined as a vehicle left on private property, without the property owner’s permission, for more than two hours.
Vehicles abandoned on public or private property will be towed at the owner’s expense, town manager Larry Bergman said.
“If they want it back, they’ll have to go to whoever owns the towing company and pay for it,” Bergman said.
Health or safety hazard vehicles are the larger problem. Those are vehicles that are left on public or private property, for more than 48 hours, that can no longer move under their own power; have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and vermin; are accumulating stagnant water or growing weeds at least eight inches tall; and are a danger to neighborhood children due to broken glass and sharp metal, or could fall over due to being jacked up improperly. In addition, they are just plain unsightly.
Officials say there are hundreds of them in town.
The owners of health and safety hazard vehicles will eventually get a visit from Rollins or Fritz, and they’ll be given notice that their vehicle has been determined to be a hazard. Fritz said the town has already purchased a label maker with orange labels so that there’s no question about whether a vehicle is in violation. An easily visible orange sticker will note that the vehicle is slated for removal.
While the law may not be perfect, town councilman Jason Wells said he’s ready to move forward.
“This gives us a basis to start. If we find out we left something out, we can always go back and tweak and add to it.” Wells said.
Mayor Charley Farrior said he’s ready as well.
“We’ll go at this thing one more time,” he said. “Maybe we can get it done in our next meeting.”
Officials stressed again that it’s never too soon to comply with the law voluntarily. Before getting a visit from the town, owners of vehicles fitting these descriptions can either donate them to charities like the Kidney Foundation or Habitat for Humanity, or sell them as scrap at a recycling center, like Encore Recycling, at 1069 Northeast Railroad Street, Wallace.