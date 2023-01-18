arrested
Duplin Times Photo illustration

WALLACE - The Wallace Police Department apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile who targeted an unsuspected victim through Grindr, and robbed him at gunpoint.

Wallace deputies responded to the Carol C Mobile Home Park for a reported armed robbery on Monday, Jan. 16. According to WPD the victim and suspect met through the App Grindr and agreed to meet in Wallace.

