WARSAW — Life has been anything but stable, and balanced — and any and everything but normal for parents with school children during a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic was in charge of family life — and nearly everything else.
Single moms have struggled.
So have working couples.
And grandmothers, brothers, sisters, uncles, nieces, neighbors and friends have all performed roles to keep children on the educational wheel.
On Monday, hundreds of students in kindergarten through fifth grade were reunited with their Duplin County school teachers as that group moved to Plan A, or in-person learning.
While there will still be face masks and social distancing, the majority of parents were allowed to return to their jobs.
For Melissa Knowles, a single mother with children in grades 5 and 8, it represents a break from the stress of working as an accountant from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and wondering how her children are progressing with remote school assignments.
“I felt a lot of the learning done by Emily (age 14) was self-taught,” Knowles said. “It’s been much harder for Rachel (age 11). It’s been a nightmare for teachers and everyone. I just wanted the opportunity to send my kids back and not be judged for my decision.
“Even the Google groups have been a struggle for a number of reasons.”
Knowles said it has been tough, even though she has gotten support from her retired mother.
“That’s not her responsibility, it’s mine,” she said. “And the kids have lost valuable time. They need to be in the classroom. We lost a lot of time because of (Hurricane) Florence and then an entire year for this.”
Wesley and Olivia Miller agree and cheer the return to school for their son, Kase, third-grader at Chinquapin Elementary.
Wesley is a salesman at G&W Equipment, while Olivia is the operations director for a long-term care facility.
“There was no way either of us could get out of our Monday through Friday daytime jobs,” Wesley Miller said.
So the couple enrolled Kase into Liberty Christian Academy, a private school in Richlands. He returned to Chinquapin Middle on Monday.
John’s brother Mitchell also sent his two children to Liberty Christian.
“We just felt that the in-person aspect was so important,” Wesley said. “We were just reacting to what we thought was best for our children.
“I’m very happy Kase can go back to his old school.”
So did Jaxson Smith, a first-grader at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary.
He has working parents, one of which is a teacher.
“There is no substitute for a teacher right in front of you,” said his father Craig Smith. “I teach physical education and health and coach football. I’m not a first-grade teacher.”
His wife Crystal works for an attorney in Kenansville and is also not teacher material.
Nor is Jaxson’s 21-year old sister Danielle or 17 year-old brother Slade, a junior at James Kenan, although both helped in the education and care of Jaxson.
“It’s been tough but we’ve figured it out,” said Craig. “We didn’t have him go back as soon as he could have because, at age 7, he wasn’t ready to handle the face mask thing.”
Crystal has felt the pressure only a mother can know.
“It’s been hard and very stressful,” she said. “My mother passed away in June, and two months ago we got Jaxson a tutor.”
Lisa Fussell, a grandmother with five school-aged grandchildren, is rejoicing about the students’ return.
“I do think it’s surely time to open the schools up for both teacher and students,” she said. “Each have endured a hard year. However, I do believe having a choice for virtual learning is also great base on your personal beliefs.
“They miss their friends, teachers, social activities. I have mixed emotions about my grandchildren, but praying all will go well.”
While children have been less susceptible to contacting the coronavirus, they can and could be carriers, and thus give it to school staff.
Any teacher or school worker wanting the vaccine was given an opportunity to have it two weeks ago at a drive-in at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville or at a clinic in Wallace.
The Duplin County School Board was having a special meeting last Tuesday to discuss the possibility of further opening up schools.
This week, the Center for Disease Control said that anyone who has both vaccination shots can “hug their grandchildren” and “meet in a small group with others who have been vaccinated.”
It also relaxed visitation guidelines at long-term health care facilities, and said new vaccinations will not be required to quarantine if they have not been in close contact with someone with Covid-19 in the previous 14 days.
Yet every organization with any credibility is insisting on the use of masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.