BEULAVILLE — More than a year after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are boisterous voices and footsteps in the hallways, quiet whispering inside classrooms and more smiling faces than under a circus tent.
Last Monday marked a notch on the belt of “normal” as an influx of kindergartner through fifth-grade students returned to in-person learning in the Duplin County Schools.
“I wish it were all of them and in every grade,” said Eric Grubbs, principal at Beulaville Elementary, where nearly 200 students found a classroom desk on Monday. “This nearly-empty building has not felt like a school building.
“It’s not entirely what we want, but there is an excitement here.”
K-5 students will have four days of face-to-face classes, with Friday being a remote learning day.
“It’s almost like the first day of school again,” said Robin Cooper, principal at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary. “There are new faces and our teachers are ecstatic and excited about seeing their students.”
Cooper, a first-year principal at the school, came last September after having the same title at Midway Elementary in Sampson County.
“Academics is a big part of school, but the social and emotional aspects of the students also need to be addressed,” Cooper said. “My teachers are very passionate about teaching and their students.”
Not all students returned to Plan A (in-person learning). Some are content to keep their children at home and on remote learning paths via the worldwide web and school platforms.
One year removed, so much has changed
Students exited schools last March 13, 2020, and everything has changed since that time.
“It’s been a hard year on everyone, but I think our parents have been appreciative, very flexible and understanding about our guidelines,” Cooper said. “But without a doubt the hardest thing has been not having them here for face-to-face interaction on many levels, including from a teaching standpoint.”
Cooper said teachers at the school have been pushed to find new teaching methods to reach students remotely and otherwise.
“They’ve been stretched like a rubber band and there’s no more elasticity left,” she said. “That’s the kind of effort and intensity they’ve shown.”
Grubbs said parents and teacher have been asked to do different things, many of which would be considered unconventional in the past.
“Our teachers have to use triple teaching, making plans for Group 1, Group 2 and remote learning,” he said. “Everyone’s been under pressure. By and large the parents have been very understanding. They know what teachers have been going through.”
The pandemic has forced schools to plan ahead, and then not be surprised if staff shifted to a second, third or fourth plan.
Setting a rigid schedule has been next to impossible for anyone the past 12 months.
Cancellations, postponement and adjustment have been the norm and not the exception.
“Amy Kennedy has probably rewritten bus plan routes four or five times,” Grubbs said. “Every time there is a change it has to be altered.”
Testing periods have also been a concern.
“Normally, we can get all that done in a week,” he said, “but because the kids are here at different times we’ll likely have to dedicate the entire month of May for testing.
Middle school soccer has started. Baseball and softball are in the wings.
“Just the fact that we could see our students outside at a soccer game seemed to make us all more appreciative of everything we did before and all that we have gone through to get to this point,” Grubbs said.
Schools had no road map, past experience or preparation for the pandemic.
Top educator suggests short- and long-term plans of action
Last week, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the state must think beyond the “here and now” of addressing the countless challenges precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. She said educators must leverage a “confluence of events” that includes both political support and generous federal relief funding for schools nationwide.
“The department recognizes the detrimental effects of COVID and we are committed to addressing its challenges head on,” Truitt said. “But we also recognize that we cannot solely focus on Covid at the expense of executing a long-term, pro-active and forward-thinking vision. If we are going to transform public education in our state, we have to do both of these together.
“So, we are charting a path forward – one that allows us to respond to the challenges of Covid, including learning loss – while planning continues to solve the challenges that have plagued our schools for decades – such as literacy, testing pressures and inequities in human capital.”
Eric Davis, chairman of the State Board of Education, said he believes the consequences of the pandemic crisis could ultimately help the state meet its constitutional mandate to provide all students with a sound, basic education and address chronic inequities.
“As we manage our Covid-recovery response, we must be deliberate, intentional and strategic to turn every challenge into an opportunity to continue to improve our students’ educational experiences,” Davis said.
“Working with the state superintendent, DPI staff, local superintendents, administrators and educators across our state, we will continue to develop a comprehensive plan to address the many needs of our education system that’s required in the post-Covid period. This is too significant an opportunity that we cannot afford to miss.”
Yet even as education leaders said they were focused on the future, they also said the anniversary of the initial statewide school closure last March, is prompting them to reflect on a year when educators, students and parents faced extraordinary hardship and challenges over which they had little or no control.
“If ever the public took for granted the role that public schools play in the lives of so many people, the last year has underscored their value many times over,” Truitt said. “Ask any parent who found themselves suddenly thrust into the role of part-time teacher while juggling their full-time, work-from-home job.”
Schools, and the teachers, administrators and support staff who serve in them had to innovate and invent new approaches, not just for teaching and learning from a safe distance, but also to provide meals, computers to students who needed them, internet access to connect them, mental health support for students feeling the strain of isolation, and countless other improvised strategies to fill yawning gaps for students and their families.
For example, during the first 90 days of school closures last spring, school nutrition staff in districts across the state served an average of 500,000 meals a day, from bus stops, pick-up locations and other safe delivery methods.
In all, 2,200 school buses were converted to food trucks during the height of the pandemic.
The State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction provided rapidly-developed guidance in the spring to help districts and schools navigate suddenly critical issues such as grading and attendance as schools struggled to adjust to remote instruction.
Then, when it was clear that schools would need to reopen in the fall at only partial capacity, if at all, DPI developed within weeks a detailed guidebook, Lighting Our Way Forward, to support districts and schools in planning for the 2020-21 school year. It aided with all aspects of schooling – from student health and safety to learning to transportation and athletics.
Teachers rewrote lesson plans and adjusted their pedagogy to adapt to Google Classroom or other online platforms. Principals in schools that could safely reopen calculated how many students could be accommodated in classrooms with six feet of social distance.
UNC-TV collaborated with the DPI and the Friday Institute at N.C. State University to create educational programming last spring. Then they expanded the at-home learning initiative effort this year with a new broadcast learning series to deliver engaging math and literacy lessons with North Carolina teachers, aimed at Pre-K through third-grade students.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com