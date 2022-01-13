KENANSVILLE — Town Board members moved forward with the resolution to adopt the Minimum Housing Ordinance at the January Kenansville Town Board meeting.
The ordinance provides the authority to initiate an investigation and determine if there is a necessity to repair or remove a house or other structure that poses danger to the health, safety, and welfare of Kenansville residents.
According to the ordinance, dilapidated houses and certain abandoned structures are a health or safety hazard as a result of the attraction of rodents, conditions creating a fire hazard, dangerous conditions constituting a threat to children, or frequent use by vagrants as living quarters in the absence of sanitary facilities among other conditions rendering them unsafe, unsanitary and dangerous.
“These structures are a health and safety concern and we needed an ordinance that gives us the framework that will lead to these types of properties being rehabilitated or demolished,” said Mayor John Dail Garner. “My hope is that we notify the owners that we intend to enforce this new ordinance and they take it upon themselves as responsible property owners to address the issues at hand,” Garner added.
Kenansville Town Manager Chris Roberson was designated as the enforcement officer. This means he has the authority to get the process started.
“The goal in adopting this ordinance is to do all we can, from the town state point, to make this town a safe and healthy place to live,” said Roberson.
Kenansville residents can also do their part identifying these properties and get the process going when at least five residents file a petition with the town manager charging that a specific house is unfit for human habitation.
After a preliminary investigation, the property owner has the opportunity to dispute the complaint, explain their position at a hearing, and will be allowed a reasonable amount of time to fix the property.
“Each situation is going to be different based on the actual condition of the structure,” said Roberson.
If it’s major deficiencies, because the structure is dilapidated, they will have more time to repair the structure to bring it to compliance. In the long run, is better for the homeowner to be able to repair it.”
Roberson shared if the property is not repaired and brought to compliance within the time frame given then the town has to resort to more stringent proceedings to bring it to code.
The town can move to have the property condemned and demolished, which will also involve other legal procedures such as foreclosure.
“We want to be fair and reasonable to property owners, but we also want to achieve the goal to get these properties into compliance one way or another,” Roberson added.
“It is in the best interest of the property owner to attempt to repair the property. One, because it would add value to their property and would minimize the detrimental effects on the health and safety and general welfare of the citizens,” said Roberson.
By making the needed repairs to bring the structures to code, property owners are not only contributing to keeping Kenansville a safe place for its residents but they can also reap the benefits of the repairs adding value to the property if they choose to sell it later.
“It is our desire for the property owners to step up and do what needs to be done to these structures to get them back to compliance and remove the potential for negative impact to the health, safety, and general welfare of the public.”
Roberson stated a lot of the dilapidated properties are a result of the owner’s neglect to maintain the property.
“There are properties that are not compliant with the nuisance ordinance that deals with tall grass, obnoxious weeds, and things like that, I think you are gonna find out that the ordinances go hand-in-hand. If you have a property that is not compliant with code 91, often you find out that it’s not compliant with code 98, which is the Minimum Housing Code,” said Roberson.
“We’ve had some that have coordinated with the fire department to remove their structures,” said Roberson referring to code 91 compliance, where at the request of the property owner a controlled burn was performed. “The arson expenses that are tied to that are a lot less than the expenses that would be by condemnation and demolition and so forth.”
He explained the first go is “repair the structure if you can within a reasonable amount of time.”
“There is a provision that states what would be the reasonable cost associated with repairing the structure and is based on the value of the property at its current state; if it’s over 50% of the value of the property it’s highly unlikely they will be able to justify repairing the structure,” he said.
“If it’s under 50% of the value of the property that will give them the ability to address the issue themselves.”
According to Roberson, Kenansville has approximately 11 houses that fall into the dilapidated category.
At the meeting, the pros and cons of the ordinance were discussed by town officials, and while the process may take an upfront expense due to legal and other fees, addressing the situation was necessary.
“Getting that property back in a good useful fashion will be the best thing for the town in the long run. It seems like they are growing in numbers. So we have to get in front of this. If this is what it takes then we have to figure out how to do it,” said Garner as he addressed the board.
At the meeting, Commissioner Linda Tyson also highlighted the need to get in front of the problem, noting that the same situation was addressed five years ago, however back then it was determined that it was not feasible for the town to enforce the code due to the cost and they were in a tight bind. But since then, at least four more dilapidated houses have been identified.
Roberson said that after the board discussed the potential costs and the fact that they may not recoup all the money that may go into the enforcement of the ordinance, it was necessary.
“Does the betterment of the health, safety and general welfare of our citizens outweigh the cost that we have to spend to do so? Yes, yes it does,” said Roberson.
The ordinance became effective on Jan. 3.