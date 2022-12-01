KENANSVILLE — Christmas classics like Nat King Cole crooned over speakers as parents and children waited for the Kenansville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade was organized by a joint effort of the Kenansville Chamber of Commerce and the Christmas Parade Committee. Surrounding streets were blocked and guarded to keep the event safe for pedestrians. A cold wind reminded everyone it was winter while warm sun rays kept them from freezing altogether.

The parade started with a police escort, and fire engines from Warsaw, Magnolia, Lyman, and Chinquapin in full lights and sirens. EMS followed as well as Smokie the Bear and Forestry Services. Trucks from Smithfield Foods and James Sprunt Community College followed. Various area businesses followed in cars and floats dressed up for Christmas with bows, wreaths, Dr. Seuss characters, giant peppermint canes, tinsel garlands, and decorated trees. One float from Chestnutt Farms was pulled by a vintage Farm All tractor. All were slinging candy by the handfuls to the crowds.