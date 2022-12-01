...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt,
becoming northwest tonight, and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Duplin crowds celebrated the start of this holiday season at the Kenansville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26 as festive floats strolled the streets of downtown Kenansville.
KENANSVILLE — Christmas classics like Nat King Cole crooned over speakers as parents and children waited for the Kenansville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. The parade was organized by a joint effort of the Kenansville Chamber of Commerce and the Christmas Parade Committee. Surrounding streets were blocked and guarded to keep the event safe for pedestrians. A cold wind reminded everyone it was winter while warm sun rays kept them from freezing altogether.
The parade started with a police escort, and fire engines from Warsaw, Magnolia, Lyman, and Chinquapin in full lights and sirens. EMS followed as well as Smokie the Bear and Forestry Services. Trucks from Smithfield Foods and James Sprunt Community College followed. Various area businesses followed in cars and floats dressed up for Christmas with bows, wreaths, Dr. Seuss characters, giant peppermint canes, tinsel garlands, and decorated trees. One float from Chestnutt Farms was pulled by a vintage Farm All tractor. All were slinging candy by the handfuls to the crowds.
Sudan Shriners’ Dunn Clowns and Animated Animals danced in the street and took pictures with the crowd. Beautifully decorated horses and riders marched carrying flags. They paused momentarily to allow a person requesting to pet the horses to do so to two of them. Pageant queens from state and county competitions were present including members of the courts from Rose Hill’s Poultry Jubilee, Pender County’s Paws For A Cause, Warsaw’s Veteran’s Day, and Wallace’s Strawberry Festival. They smiled and waved to the crowds in their glittering crowns. Local schools were represented by floats showing off trophies, beta groups, and dance groups like the Tiger High Steppers of Kenansville Elementary. Participants in the parade continued for 45 minutes and made everyone happily stocked with candy and Christmas cheer. Closing out the event, Santa came in on a big red Kenansville fire truck with a police escort.