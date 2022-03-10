Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Philip Anderson (left) presented Vidant Duplin Hospital President Jeff Dial (right) with a $500 check donation for the Vidant Duplin Hospital Foundation at the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, March 3.
Chamber member Kenny Barrett (left) presents Kenansville Fire Department Captain David Flowers (right) with the Outstanding Firefighter of the Year Award on Thursday, March 3 at the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
Chamber member Kenny Barrett (left) presents Kenansville Fire Department Captain Steven Whitman with the Outstanding Firefighter of the Year Award at the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday, March 3.
From left to right Magnolia Police Chief Jerry Wood, Janice Outlaw, Jeremiah Hall, Lamont Hall, and Ronald Hall accepted the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award in memory of the late Chief Donald Hall. Chief Hall died in September 2021 from COVID-19.
KENANSVILLE — The Kenansville-Duplin Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and dinner banquet on Thursday, March 3 at the Country Squire Restaurant.
Guests mingled and enjoyed a catered meal as special members were honored during an awards presentation. Vidant Duplin Hospital President Jeff Dial was the guest speaker for the event.
Captain David Flowers and Captain Steven Whitman, both with the Kenansville Fire Department, were presented the Outstanding Firefighter of the Year Award.
A special recognition honoring the late Donald Hall took place during the annual meeting. Hall served as the Magnolia chief of police and dedicated several years to law enforcement. He began his law enforcement career with the Duplin Sheriff’s Office and served with the Warsaw Police Department before serving as the Magnolia police chief. Hall died in September 2021 from COVID-19.
Hall’s family accepted the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award in his honor.
Kenansville Elementary School teacher Karen McGee, who was not able to attend, was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year.
Also during the annual celebration, Dial was presented with a $500 check donation for the Vidant Duplin Hospital Foundation.