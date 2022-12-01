KENANSVILLE — The Kenansville Lions Club held its 21st annual Big Buck Round Up on Nov. 18 and 19 with weigh-ins at the Duplin County Events Center.

Each year, participants of the two-day tournament, get a chance to win prizes and enjoy a fun time hunting and hanging out with friends and family for a good cause. The scales opened at 10 a.m. each day for participants to bring their whitetail deer to be weighed and scored after a day of hunting.

