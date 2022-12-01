...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt,
becoming northwest tonight, and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KENANSVILLE — The Kenansville Lions Club held its 21st annual Big Buck Round Up on Nov. 18 and 19 with weigh-ins at the Duplin County Events Center.
Each year, participants of the two-day tournament, get a chance to win prizes and enjoy a fun time hunting and hanging out with friends and family for a good cause. The scales opened at 10 a.m. each day for participants to bring their whitetail deer to be weighed and scored after a day of hunting.
Proceeds from the Kenansville Lions Club Big Buck Round-up enable the club to “assist and empower blind and visually impaired residents.”
According to club officials with the help of their sponsors and participating hunters, the club can provide the less fortunate with eye exams and glasses. They also help with clinical eye research and a mobile screening unit.
Tournament goers had the chance to participate in a raffle and win various prices, among them a Chestnutt Farms Deer stand, a CZ 1012 semi-auto shotgun, a Howa Creedmore, Henry Golden Boy, a Duck Hunt for three at Smithfield’s Impoundment, a Pit Boss pellet grill and a Milwaukee drill set.
The Big Buck Round Up is held every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving.