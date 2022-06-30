KENANSVILLE – A big blow for Kenansville as the town loses a second leadership official with the resignation of Chris Roberson, Kenansville Town Manager. Roberson announced his decision at a special town board meeting on Wednesday, June 22, after nearly eight years serving the town. Roberson is the second person to leave office, as Mayor John Garner announced earlier he is leaving office in July.
According to Mayor Garner, the board appointed Anna West, finance officer, as interim town manager to fill in for Roberson until the board figures out a long-term permanent solution.
“Chris has done a lot of good for the town of Kenansville,” said Garner. “He was the town manager before I became mayor.”
“We had a prior manager that had done some fiscally irresponsible things, and when Chris arrived, the town of Kenansville finances where in really bad shape,” said Garner, explaining that he was speaking about something he did not witness first hand, but heard about.
“I wasn’t on the board, and I wasn’t even living in town at the time that a lot of this happened, but ... we didn’t hardly have any savings account, or what we call our fund balance, and Chris was tasked with getting us back on the right track, and getting us back in more solid financial footing, and he’s done that,” said Mayor Garner.
Roberson was not only tasked his helping the town recover, but during his time, he had to hire a new public works director, a police chief, and a new finance officer.
“A number of the people that are left at town hall running the town business are people that were put into their current position, specially the leadership folks, by Chris,” said Mayor Garner. “He has done well for the town during his tenure here, and he certainly left the town in a much better place that he found it as I understand it.”
According to Mayor Garner the town still has a little bit of work to do on the financial front.
“Our fund balance is not quite as high as we would like for it to be, but we are continuing to grow it. Year over year hopefully we can continue that trend, but he did quite a bit to pull us out of a financial debacle,” added Mayor Garner.
Garner shared the town has commissioned an outside firm to conduct a study and evaluate the town’s needs. The board will receive a presentation in the next few days.
“We will have a clearer vision about what the staffing will look like at town hall to ensure that we provide the services that the town citizens expect us to provide. We may hire a temporary person to work for several months and help us get over the hump,” said Garner.
The temporary person will assist West with some of the finance duties she is responsible for, so she can dedicate more time to manager duties.
“That is how I anticipate it going, but we still got a few boxes to check, It’s to dot, and T’s to cross, but it will be something along the lines I think were we have a temporary person come in.”
Alot of changes are brewing for Kenansville as they undergo the transition for the interim manager, the town’s mayor change over in July, and their town clerk Annette Dunn’s retirement.
“There is going to be a lot of changes in town hall. That is one of the big reasons that we are trying to find somebody that can be there for two or three months to provide a little bit of stability while all those positions get change over, we hire the permanent people and get everybody trained and set in their new jobs sort of speak,” said Mayor Garner, adding that he hope for a smooth transition while they are temporarily short staffed.