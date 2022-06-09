KENANSVILLE — After 4.5 years of service, the mayor of Kenansville, John Garner, is resigning.
Garner grew up in the Kenansville area and moved back with his wife to live within the town limits after college. He has been proud to serve in the role as mayor, but his primary job is working with NC State Research Farm Management.
Since 2008, Garner has managed two farms with his offices primarily out of the farm in Castle Hayne. Five years ago, his wife got a job in Wilmington.
“We love the small town of Kenansville and the people here, but we are just spending too much time traveling and decided that we needed to be closer to work,” Garner said.
Garner explained that municipal jobs are not full time; both the mayor and the elected commissioners receive the same amount of pay for their service.
“None of us are in this for the money,” he said. “We get paid a small stipend and do this as part of our civil duty and for the betterment of the town of Kenansville.”
Town government officials all have other jobs.
“My leaving will be the third time that a seat has been vacated during my time of service,” Garner said. The other commissioner seats were vacated for similar work-related reasons and filled the same way the mayor’s seat will be filled.
To fill the positions of mayor and five commissioners, town governments follow a cycle of elections where the mayor and two commissioners are voted in for one election, and three commissioners are voted in the next.
Garner served a full 4-year term, ran for office in 2021, and was re-elected in November to serve from December 2021 to December 2025. When a seat is vacated, the mayor and Board of Commissioners get to appoint who will replace the missing person, but that appointment is not for the remainder of the 4-year term of office.
“When I resign my seat effective in our July board meeting, the person that the board appoints will serve in my seat till the next available election in 2023,” Garner said.
In the 2023 election, it will be time to elect three of the five commissioners, but because the new mayor is an appointed person, the mayoral seat will be on the ballot as well.
“The person who has served in my place can run for election in 2023, as can anyone eligible to do so, but they will only get to serve two years after that because it is not a normal election,” Garner explained.
In November 2025, the election will be back on schedule with a mayor seat that runs for a four-year term.
“There are no known limitations on service terms for town mayor and commissioner positions, but when a position is occupied by an appointed person, the schedule is adjusted to make them serve the minimal amount of time possible till the next election,” he explained.
The board discussed the mayor’s replacement in his presence and decided to appoint as mayor the former commissioner, Steve Williamson Jr.
“Steve will be a good pick for the position,” Garner said. “He has the experience and certainly has Kenansville’s best interests at heart.”
“Kenansville is a unique place,” Garner said. “It’s bustling everywhere during the day because we are the county seat and have the college and all the county government here, but evenings and weekends are no where near that lively. A little over half of our property is non-taxable, and our tax base (where funding for many town services comes from) is not increasing. The cost of doing business is outpacing the cost of our economic growth and that is going to be a challenge for all small towns going forward — not just Kenansville.”
Towns receive funding through limited areas but primarily through taxes and services. Service revenue, like money paid for water and sewer, is designated to maintain those services.
To pay for road maintenance, landscaping and all its other responsibilities, the town depends on tax dollars.
“The town sets its own property tax rate. It’s the only one we can control, and out of that we can pay for things like our police,” Garner said. “Nobody wants to see property taxes increase. Growth in retail or housing development may be the best way to offset that becoming a necessity.”