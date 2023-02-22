...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KENANSVILLE - Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections, was recently sworn in as secretary of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) during the 2023 NASED Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen by fellow election directors for this role,” Brinson Bell said. “NASED helps keep us up to speed on election administration issues across the country, which in turn helps election officials and voters in North Carolina.”
The Kenansville native was chosen by her peers across the country to serve in this leadership role. According to the State Board of Elections, last year Brinson Bell served as NASED’s South region representative.
NASED is a nonpartisan organization made up of state election directors, promoting accessible, accurate, and transparent elections in the 50 states and U.S. territories.