Karen Brinson Bell

Karen Brinson Bell

 Ena Sellers/News Editor

KENANSVILLE - Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections, was recently sworn in as secretary of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) during the 2023 NASED Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen by fellow election directors for this role,” Brinson Bell said. “NASED helps keep us up to speed on election administration issues across the country, which in turn helps election officials and voters in North Carolina.”

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com