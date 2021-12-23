KENANSVILLE — Re-elected Mayor John Garner, new Commissioner Linda Tyson, and re-elected Commissioner Kirk Bell were sworn in at the Kenansville board of commissioners meeting on Monday, Dec. 6.
Garner and Bell took the oath of office for a second term in their respective positions. Commissioner Milta King was re-appointed as the Mayor Pro Tem.
Also, during the meeting, Kenansville Police Chief Ryan Strickland was recognized with a commendation and appreciation plaque presented by Mayor Garner. Strickland, who is retiring, was recognized for an exemplary career of 27 years in law enforcement. His service gun was gifted to him as a token of appreciation.
Strickland served as Kenansville Police Chief for 13 years.