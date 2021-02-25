The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 15 from the Department of Social Services that a seven-week old male infant had been transported by his parents to Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff noticed injuries to the child that could not be explained by the parents.
Detectives arrived at the hospital and began an investigation. They learned that the infant was suffering from multiple severe injuries including bone fractures, head trauma and extensive bruising about his body.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the infant’s parents, Janasia Hutcherson, 19 and Malik Hall, 18, both of the Kenansville area as suspects in the case.
The investigation excluded any other person as having caused the injuries; however neither parent admitted to causing the injuries either intentionally or accidentally.
Hutcherson and Hall both were charged with one count of felony child abuse and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. This investigation is ongoing.