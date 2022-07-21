KENANSVILLE – Stephen M. Williamson Jr., was recently sworn-in as the new Kenansville Mayor during the town board monthly meeting held at the Kenansville Town Hall Building.
Williamson was appointed by the Kenansville Board of Commissioners, to replace Mayor John Garner, who announced his resignation last month.
“I am excited about this opportunity and humbled at the same time because they chose me,” said Mayor Williamson. “There is a good group of people to work with, and I feel confident in the board that is there.”
The Kenansville native brings several years of experience working for the town of Kenansville as he previously served in the town’s Board of Commissioners.
Additionally, as a farmer himself he brings a wealth of agricultural knowledge.
“My business is in farming. We raise hogs and cattle, grow row crops and pasture and hay.”
Williamson will serve as mayor until the 2023 elections, when the seat will be up for grabs for a two-year term.
Each time an appointee is selected to fill an elected position, the seat is included in the ballot for the next election. The position will return to a regular four-year term in the November 2025 election.
When asked if he plans to run for mayor in 2023, Williamson said he hasn’t decided yet.
“I have to get a little closer to that point. I have a decent size farming operation, and that is my number one priority,” said Williamson.
As for his goals the new mayor said, “I’d like to see Kenansville continue to be vibrant, and the community working together to make it a good place to live.”
Williamson feels optimistic about the direction of the town. And despite personnel changes, everyone is adjusting well.
“I feel that the people who are in place have experience and know what to do and it’s just going to be a matter of continuing to evolve with what we’ve got to do,” he added.
“The town clerk (Annette Dunn) has retired, but she hasn’t left yet. So she is kinda helping us transition over to the new person who is going to help us with that until we hire a permanent person,” said Williamson.
Among the challenges that Kenansville faces is having enough resources to run as efficiently as possible and serve the large influx of people who commute to Kenansville for work.
“We are a small town with a small population until about 7 o’clock in the morning and we become a big town, and that goes on till about 6 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Williamson with a chuckle. “Providing services and taking care of that two or three thousand people that are not our regular residents is a challenge.”
“We appreciate the fact that they are here because they bring income to the town through our retail businesses, so that part is the good side, but it is a challenge to make sure we take care of everybody,” he added.
“We want to try to make sure that there are opportunities for them and be as efficient as we can with our resources.”
Williamson concluded by sharing the importance of supporting local businesses growth and their needs so that the town can continue to prosper.