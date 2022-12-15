KENANSVILLE — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Kenansville opened on a somber note as Commissioner Eddie Hobbs prayed that we all remember a “day that will live in infamy for all of us with family and friends effected by World War II.” A moment of silence was held in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Mayor Stephen Williamson presented the agenda for approval. Moving into the consent agenda, Commissioner Hobbs asked for clarification of the line item transfers. Town Manager Anna West affirmed that it was to “straighten out the budget from money requested to money budgeted” but all funds stayed in their respective departments. West said money was able to be moved around at this time “due to a surplus in salaries because of open positions.”