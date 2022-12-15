...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Kenansville Water and Sewer reports over $166K net loss
KENANSVILLE — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Kenansville opened on a somber note as Commissioner Eddie Hobbs prayed that we all remember a “day that will live in infamy for all of us with family and friends effected by World War II.” A moment of silence was held in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Mayor Stephen Williamson presented the agenda for approval. Moving into the consent agenda, Commissioner Hobbs asked for clarification of the line item transfers. Town Manager Anna West affirmed that it was to “straighten out the budget from money requested to money budgeted” but all funds stayed in their respective departments. West said money was able to be moved around at this time “due to a surplus in salaries because of open positions.”
Satisfied with this explanation, the board voted to approve the budget adjustments in the consent agenda.
The meeting opened for public comments, but none were given. Therefore, the meeting moved online to discuss the audit report with Greg Adams of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company, P.A.
Adams reviewed the requirements of the financial audit and affirmed all conditions were met satisfactorily such as communication with the town, account management, town leases, and other financial reporting matters.
Adams reported that a total cash flow increase from $2.3 million in 2018 to $2.8 million in 2022 was an indicator of growth in the town. A cause for concern, however, was with Water and Sewer which reported a net loss of over $166,000.
According to Adams, the Local Government Commission (LGC) will require additional communication to explain the loss of funds in Water and Sewer and how they will be recuperated. Though he suggested that the loss may indicate that water and sewer rates were not where they need to be, Commissioner Hobbs suggested the loss was not about rates at all.
“We just recently had a rate increase across the board, but, in the last year, we had at least three unusual repairs needed to our system,” Hobbs said.
According to West, additional revenue from rate increases was not included in the audit because the recent rate increase was not included in the time period of the audit. Adams affirmed that if the repairs were out of the norm they could be enough to explain the cause of the loss to Water and Sewer.
West gave updates concerning new hires. She introduced Keren Velasquez as the new Town Clerk and shared that Jackie Benton will be offered the position as the new Police Chief. Interviews are in process concerning the new Parks and Recreation director, and several positions are still open and needing filled in maintenance.
West also gave an update on grant applications. The town did not get approved for the Golden Leaf Grant for stormwater damage and repair, but it will reapply in February 2023. All other applications are in hold till January for updates on their status.
Mayor Williamson brought up the formerly tabled issue of increasing the town manager’s salary. Commissioners discussed that West should be paid more because she is also serving as the finance officer. Rates from a published salary study were discussed where finance officers make $55,000-$78,000 and town managers make $69,000-$104,000. It was suggested to meet in the middle of the projected rates and leave room for growth in the position. The board approved an increase to $75,000 for West, and they said they would reconsider an increase again with the 2023 budget.
Lastly, the Parade Committee, Chamber of Commerce, and Police Department were commended for the good work they did at the Kenansville Christmas Parade. The meeting adjourned with well wishes and Merry Christmases to all.