RALEIGH — Kinston’s Raine Tyndall and Goldsboro’s Kimber Roche were among the 38 honorees at last Thursday’s North Carolina Main Street Champions in Raleigh.
“There are three keys to economic development success: public-private partnerships that share in the effort and jointly celebrate the successes of projects; economic development strategies that leverage local assets for authentic enhancements and improvements; and local champions that are leading the effort every step of the way,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
He said The Main Street program throughout the state, is the epitome of the implementation of these three key components of success. Commerce and N.C. Main Street have been recognizing Main Street Champions for more than two decades.
The organization said the success of downtown districts is because of the people behind the effort, and each year, it recognizes the visionary individuals that have a strong sense of commitment to their community.
The organization lauds the develop projects that improve quality of life, grow cultural and recreational development, renovate historic properties and spur investment and create jobs and businesses.
The program has recognized 804 Champions have been recognized since 2000.
Nine communities also received awards for excellence in downtown revitalization. Belmont won in two categories — Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization and Best Economic Recovery Initiative.
Hendersonville, Morganton and Mount Airy also captured honors in the Economic Recovery Initiative.
“We are delighted to honor these remarkable communities and their award-winning projects,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Not only did these projects create more jobs in rural communities, but they also sparked economic recovery and enhanced the historic and cultural assets of our state.”
“The projects being recognized represent local capacity to develop public-private partnerships, leverage local assets, and create economic development initiatives,” said Kenny Flowers. “North Carolina communities used public and private investment, historic tax credits, and Commerce’s Main Street Solutions Fund and the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization dollars, to bring these projects to fruition.”