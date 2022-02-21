KENANSVILLE — Fire departments with Duplin, Wayne, and Lenoir counties, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service contained a large woods fire in the area of Alum Springs road and Red Hill road in the Pleasant Grove community on Feb. 20.
“First responders and emergency crews worked from discovery of the fire at approximately 3 p.m., to reaching control and containment at approximately 7 p.m.,” said officials with Duplin County Emergency Management Department.
Representatives from the NC Forest Service will remain on the scene in the coming days to monitor the remaining hot spots officials reported.
“These hot spots will continue to produce smoke in the area in the coming days. Officials have determined that the fire affected area is approximately 70 acres. No structures were involved in the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by the North Carolina Forest Service.”
Officials thank the community and members of the public for their kind words, support, and for avoiding the area, which allowed for safe and efficient fire suppression operations.
“Due to extremely dry conditions, along with strong winds and low humidity, outdoor fires continue to be strongly discouraged until sufficient rainfall is received. In current conditions, outdoor fires may quickly spread out of control without warning.”