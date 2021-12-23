CHINQUAPIN — Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue marked another year of service during their annual dinner Thursday, Dec. 9. Staff honored the memory of a longtime member who died in August and recognized the achievements of its responders.
Mary Edwards, along with her children William and Elizabeth Edwards, were presented a custom-framed display containing the patches and badges that her husband, Lt. Avery Edwards, proudly wore during his long service to Chinquapin and surrounding communities.
The Edwards family tearfully accepted the box from CVFR chaplain-in-training Brendle Murray. As the department has lost, it has also gained; son William Edwards was recognized as a new firefighter at the dinner. The younger Edwards joined in November.
Also during the dinner, member Joey Kennedy was recognized as CVFR’s EMS Person of the Year. The department serves a dual purpose in the community, with some members, including Kennedy, staffing a volunteer ambulance, in addition to firefighting activities.
Lt. Donnie Batts was honored as Firefighter of the Year. Batts was chosen, said Asst. Chief Matthew Casey, due to his tireless involvement in department activities — running calls, staffing events, and even pulling unpaid “shifts” at the station during his downtime to ensure a fast response to calls.
Members and their families shared a meal and a game organized by Firefighter Mary Beth Bergman. The night ended with a report of a structure fire on Cedar Fork Church Rd., which required a five-department response and crews worked into the late hours to bring it under control.
Among the firefighters who responded to the scene was William Edwards, carrying on his father’s memory in the fire service.