LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams encourages student response during a classroom visit at Southwood Elementary School on the first day of the new school year, Aug. 29.

Lenoir County Public Schools opened the new academic year with a significant boost in enrollment and the anticipation that 2022-2023 will be a more normal year, an outlook apparently shared by students and parents as restrictions built about COVID-19 concerns continue to ease.

On the first day of this school year, Aug. 29, attendance at the district’s 17 schools totaled 407 more students that on the first day of school in August 2021.

