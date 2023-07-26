A self-proclaimed founder and leader of a white supremacist gang, known as the Aryan Kings (“AK”), was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, illegal possession of a firearm, and assaulting a federal officer. David Milam, aka “DC,” age 39, pled guilty to the charges.

“We are partnering with local law enforcement to dismantle the leadership of violent drug trafficking gangs like the Aryan Kings. This defendant was found with narcotics, cash, white supremacist paraphernalia, and a half-dozen guns, including two assault rifles stored in his home,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “After his arrest, Milam continued his disregard for the law, even assaulting law enforcement officer in a local jail. I am grateful to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and ATF for their focus on this case and commitment to keeping North Carolina a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Milam was the self-proclaimed founder and leader of a criminal organization that calls itself the Aryan Kings (“AK”), which has been identified as a white supremacist organization.

Around 2018, investigators received information that the Aryan Kings were engaged in criminal activity in the Onslow County area, including high-volume drug trafficking; violence, including assaults using machetes; witness intimidation; and discharging a firearm at a law enforcement officer.

During the course of the subsequent investigation into Milam and the Aryan Kings, agents executed search warrants on residences associated with Milam. Multiple guns, drugs, cash, and white supremacist paraphernalia were located.

In Milam’s bedroom, law enforcement found 31 grams of methamphetamine and 27 grams of heroin. In total, Milam was found accountable for at least two kilograms of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy.

Agents seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun, two 9 mm handguns, a .22 caliber rifle, and two assault rifles. White supremacist paraphernalia recovered included a gas mask marked with “AK” (for Aryan Kings), swastikas, and an “88,” which stands for Heil Hitler.

In addition, a notebook containing the Aryan Kings Creed, an American flag with swastikas glued on it, a spear with a swastika, and other items were also found.

Based on those search warrants, Milam pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Between March and July 2021, while Milam was awaiting sentencing on the federal drug and gun charges, Milam was involved with others in a scheme to import contraband into the Pamlico County Jail, where he was being held.

On July 23, 2021, officers searched Milam’s cell for illegal contraband. Milam refused to leave the cell and punched an officer in the face. A second officer was also injured trying to subdue Milam.

“Poisonous drugs continue to flow into our communities at the expense of too many lives,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlanta Division. “This violent drug trafficker must now deal with the consequences of his actions.”

“The result of this collaborative effort should serve as a warning to those who think bringing drugs and violence into our communities will go unpunished,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “ATF and our partners will continue to work to prevent violent crime and bring those responsible for it to justice.”

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said, “This case shows the value of the partnership between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, our Federal Partners and the US Attorney’s Office with our efforts to remove violent criminals from our communities.”

This is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.