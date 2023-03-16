WALLACE — On Wednesday, March 7, Mark Robinson Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina visited the Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for a special celebration as they recently reached 100% capacity.

“We are an 80-bed rehab facility and filled every bed on January 24th. This is a huge accomplishment in the long-term care field,” said Megan Freeman, Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center administrator.

