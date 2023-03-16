Lt. Governor Mark Robinson visited the Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Wednesday, March 7. Pictured above are Lt. Governor Robinson, Megan Freeman and members of the Wallace Police Department.
From left to right pictured with Lt. Governor Mark Robinson are Patrina Pratt, Ranae Autry, Jess Herring, Regina Smith and Doris Saunders.
Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
WALLACE — On Wednesday, March 7, Mark Robinson Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina visited the Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for a special celebration as they recently reached 100% capacity.
“We are an 80-bed rehab facility and filled every bed on January 24th. This is a huge accomplishment in the long-term care field,” said Megan Freeman, Wallace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center administrator.
Lt. Governor Robinson was warmly greeted by residents and staff as he toured the facility. During his visit, he spoke about the importance of long-term care and the need for reforms to protect the elderly.
“What you all do is not only extremely important. It is absolutely necessary. I think one of the highest priorities, and the highest calls anyone could have is to care for other humans. Caring for the elderly and caring for the city is among the highest of calls and we thank you all for all you do,” said Lt. Governor Robinson. “You know, we have debates going on in this state right now surrounding the issue of life in the womb, but I’ve been telling my colleagues in Wallace that we cannot have a conversation about life if we are not talking about life all the way through. North Carolina needs to make sure that life is protected all the way through, from life in the womb to young people to our elderly. I believe, we need to place a huge emphasis on making some reforms on the state to make sure the elderly are taken care of.”
During his closing remarks, Lt. Governor Robinson praised the staff.
“The commitment that you show to this facility it’s outstanding. It warms my heart to see it, and I love to see the people who have a passion for it,” said Lt. Governor Robinson. “What encourages me is to see how many people I’ve seen who are committed to doing it right and we need to make sure we highlight the people who are doing it right.”
Freeman shared that their mission is to nurture those they serve with kindness, compassion, and respect.
“We want to be known as the heart behind healthcare,” said Freeman. “We are so proud to have been able to host such a distinguished visitor and look forward to more visits like these in the future.”