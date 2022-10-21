Warsaw DWI

A commercial driver was arrested in Warsaw for DWI on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Warsaw Police Department

WARSAW - Darian Lewis Moore, 45, was arrested by NC State Highway Patrol after Warsaw Police Officers were alerted of a reckless driver who had run off the road and driven into on-coming traffic several times, on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to Warsaw Police Department, Moore was driving a livestock tractor-trailer, reportedly coming into Warsaw from Sampson County. After speaking with the commercial driver, Warsaw officers observed indicators of drug impairment.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com