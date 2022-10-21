...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A commercial driver was arrested in Warsaw for DWI on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WARSAW - Darian Lewis Moore, 45, was arrested by NC State Highway Patrol after Warsaw Police Officers were alerted of a reckless driver who had run off the road and driven into on-coming traffic several times, on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
According to Warsaw Police Department, Moore was driving a livestock tractor-trailer, reportedly coming into Warsaw from Sampson County. After speaking with the commercial driver, Warsaw officers observed indicators of drug impairment.
“A detective with our Drug and Gang Unit arrived and conducted a roadside interview with the driver and requested a Drug Recognition Expert from NCSHP to meet at the scene,” Warsaw officials wrote in a social media statement.
First Sergeant Christopher Knox with NC State Highway Patrol confirmed the arrest.
“... at approximately 12:41 p.m. the State Highway Patrol responded to assist the Warsaw Police Department with a traffic stop on the I-40 westbound ramp at the 364 mile marker. After arriving on the scene, troopers formed the opinion that the driver of the involved commercial motor vehicle was impaired and taken into custody,” said Knox, adding that Moore was transported and submitted to a blood draw related to the impaired driving charge.
“The results of the blood draw are pending,” said Knox. “He was charged by the State Highway Patrol for reckless driving and driving while impaired while operating a commercial motor vehicle.”
Moore was also charged with a felony for possessing methamphetamine and three misdemeanors for possessing a schedule VI controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
“During the roadside interview, probable cause was established and a subsequent search was conducted on the cab of the tractor-trailer where officers located a white powder substance suspected to be methamphetamine (Schedule II Controlled Substance) and marijuana (Schedule VI Controlled Substance) as well as drug paraphernalia in the immediate reach of the driver,” Warsaw officials wrote.
The tractor-trailer Moore was driving was taken out of service by the NCSHP Motor Carrier Unit.
Moore is scheduled to appear in court for the drug-related charges on Nov. 4 and on Dec. 15 for the DWI charges.
This year, 447 DWI offenders have been arrested in Duplin and Pender counties.