When Publisher Jim Sills asked me to write this monthly article, we agreed I would focus on what it means to live in community. Our sense of community has been sorely tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, both locally and nationally. In addition, political differences have divided us even more, to the point where it is sometimes hard to imagine ourselves as the United States of America.
The sadness of this loss of community has come into sharper focus during the last month as we have watched the humanitarian crisis unfold in Ukraine. Personally, I have had to check myself whenever I have complained about this or that. Compared to the plight of the men, women, and children of Ukraine, many of my inconveniences are of little consequence.
Since Christmas 2003, I have kept a quote journal in which I record ideas and sayings I find challenging and inspirational. From time to time, as I read through the journal, I am struck by how many of the entries have to do with the idea of community. Allow me to share some of these thoughts with you. As you read them, think about your place and responsibility in making your community, local, national, and worldwide, stronger and better for everyone.
“Few are guilty, but all are responsible.” Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, American Jewish theologian and philosopher
“The man who lives wholly to himself is of less worth than the cattle in his barn.” John Adams, second president of the United States
“The task in life is to love your crooked neighbor with all your crooked heart.” W.H. Auden, British-American poet
“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” Anonymous
“A person is a person through other people.” Zulu proverb
“To be human is to be moral, and you cannot have a day off when it suits.” From the novel Mr. Pip by Lloyd Jones
“It takes two people to find common ground.” Anonymous
“When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” African proverb
“One person is no person at all.” Roman proverb
“If you want to go far, don’t go alone. Go with others.” African proverb
“Do unto others as God has done unto you.” The Platinum Rule
“No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible.” Voltaire, 18th century French philosopher
“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” Leo Tolstoy, 19th century Russian writer
“Just because someone carries it well doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy.” Anonymous
“Nobody has ever done good work because of fear. Good work is done by knowing how and by love. Love requires faith, courage, patience, and steadiness, none of which can come from fear.” Wendell Berry, American novelist and farmer
“The gospel is less about how to get into the Kingdom of Heaven after you die, and more about how to live in the Kingdom of Heaven before you die.” Dallas Willard, American writer on spiritual formation.
Food for thought...