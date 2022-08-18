Local church celebrates 70th anniversary Staff Report Transfiguration of JesusCatholic Church Parish Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 From left to right are Rev. Marlon Mendieta, Rev. John Alex Gonzalez and Rev. Paul Brandt, Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, Rev. Randy Gonzales, and Rev. Joseph Dionne. Contributed Participants enjoyed a buffet of international foods. Contributed The Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church Parish celebrated its 70th anniversary as a Catholic faith community in Wallace on Saturday, Aug. 6. Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church Parish Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLACE — Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church recently celebrated its 70th anniversary as a Catholic faith community in Wallace with more than 200 people in attendance.The Most Reverend Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh, officiated the anniversary mass which was live-streamed for those who could not attend.The Mass, celebrated in two languages, featured a combined English-Spanish choir. Following Mass, everyone enjoyed an international food festival. Dishes represented parishioners’ ethnic backgrounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.