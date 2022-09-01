Local ecumenical ministry feeds hungry children

WALLACE — Established 13 years ago, the Feed Our Hungry Children (FOHC) Ministry, strives to feed needy children, who “for one reason or another, were not receiving government support under the then school lunch programs.”
According to the organization, the current focus is to provide weekend and summer food supplies to identified students. The program was originally established by Faye Sellers of Wallace, who saw the need in the community and rallied for the cause, recruiting the assistance of 11 local churches of various denominations who joined the effort.
“During the school year, community volunteers assemble backpacks weekly at the United Methodist Church in Wallace for distribution to children in five elementary/middle schools in Duplin County and in Wallace-Rose Hill High School,” said an FOHC Ministry spokesperson.
During the past school year, the FOHC Ministry provided 5,600 backpacks to local schools for distribution to needy children.
“Each backpack contains non-perishable food for two days – two each of entrees, fruit cups, vegetables, juice boxes, and nutritious desserts. With the generous support of the local Food Lion, each backpack costs approximately $4.50,” said Julia Callahan with FOHC.
“Every week Feed the Hunger, an international group in Burlington, provides a nutritious base mix comprised of pasta and vegetables as one of the backpack entrees. Each package serves six children.”
Data from Feeding America shows Duplin County among the top three NC counties with food insecurity. Also, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, in Duplin County one in four children are food insecure. “This is 61% higher than the national average for US counties,” Callahan added.
The FOHC Ministry will begin backpack distribution again in September. Any church, business, or individual may donate to FOHC. With a notation on the check for “Feed Our Hungry children,” checks may be sent to Duplin Christian Outreach Ministry, ATTN: Feed Our hungry Children, PO Box 1252, Wallace, NC.