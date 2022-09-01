Local ecumenical ministry feeds hungry children

Turner Rivenbark and Enrica Troy ready school bins for filled backpacks.

 Contributed

WALLACE — Established 13 years ago, the Feed Our Hungry Children (FOHC) Ministry, strives to feed needy children, who “for one reason or another, were not receiving government support under the then school lunch programs.”

According to the organization, the current focus is to provide weekend and summer food supplies to identified students. The program was originally established by Faye Sellers of Wallace, who saw the need in the community and rallied for the cause, recruiting the assistance of 11 local churches of various denominations who joined the effort.