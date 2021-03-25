Local leaders meet to ask for funding, expertise to ease flooding concerns
WALLACE — When it rains for three days straight, as it did in Duplin County during Hurricane Florence in 2018, all of that water has to go somewhere, and diverting it away from homes, highways and airports costs a lot of money.
Local leaders met by teleconference on Thursday to ask for monetary help and expertise in diverting the water the next time a storm dumps rain amounts similar to those from storms such as Florence, Matthew and Floyd.
In the conference, elected officials with the Eastern NC Recovery and Resilience Alliance announced six policy and funding priorities for the state General Assembly and for Congress.
Wallace Mayor Charley Farrior is a member of the alliance, which was set up by Gov. Roy Cooper after Florence devastated the region with historic flooding. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo is the chairman of the alliance.
“This came about right after Florence to try to address the needs that were created by river flooding, and by a lack of good transportation corridors,” Farrior said. “Our transportation corridors were all blocked and nobody could get help.”
Interstate 40 and other major highways were under water in the days following the hurricane, so trucks couldn’t bring supplies. Officials discussed flying in supplies, but even Wilmington International Airport had flooding on the runways, Farrior said.
“This is an effort to come together as an alliance to try to have studies done on our watersheds and have plans made for our river basins, including the Northeast Cape Fear, the Cape Fear, the Black River and on and on,” Farrior said.
“We have to try to get some type of plan to help our rivers, whether that be snag and drag of debris, and other kinds of plans to get the water where it will flow freer.”
The lack of passable highways after a storm like that is a major concern, Farrior said.
“We’re talking about thousand year storms, but they seem to be coming much more often and we need some help,” he said. “We are trying to get some funding from the federal government and the state. None of us have the finances to address this in the matter that it needs to be addressed.”
Saffo echoed the sentiment.
“Hurricane Florence was nearly the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Saffo said. “That hurricane was the exclamation point at the end of a long series of damaging flood events that compelled elected officials from the eastern part of the state to come together in search of solutions.
“Our communities had been struggling to recover from damaging floods, and challenged to build back in a way that made us less vulnerable to facing the same threats again the next time a storm or heavy rains rolled through. Through our work together, we’ve found pathways to recovery and resilience, and now we need the funding to implement the next steps we’ve identified.”
The Eastern NC Recovery and Resilience Alliance is made up of elected officials from the eastern part of the state who have come together to develop collaborative solutions as their communities recover from recent major flooding events and strengthen their resilience to future floods.
Officials with the Alliance have been meeting over the past two years and working with national experts at the American Flood Coalition and Environmental Defense Fund to identify policy and funding opportunities to create a more resilient eastern North Carolina.
Members of the alliance shared six legislative priorities for legislators to consider as it divvies up funding and shapes policy to help the region better prepare for, respond to and recover from flood events.
According to a press release from the alliance, the priorities address key challenges and enable communities to invest in resilience, while positioning local governments to take advantage of federal funding opportunities.
To support resilient communities and landscapes, the Legislature should consider the following actions:
- Fund an actionable Flood Resilience Blueprint
- Ensure resilient critical transportation infrastructure
- Support river and stream management to reduce flooding
- Incorporate resilience investments as an allowable use into any new local revenue authority
- Increase resiliency capacity and technical assistance to local governments
- Fund flood mitigation and pilot projects.
Members of the alliance are already meeting “face to face” with legislators, and so far the response has been positive, Farrior said.