Cloudy and becoming windy. High near 70F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Showers in the evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low around 60F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
A non-partisan voter registration event on Saturday featured a voter registration booth, free food, a bouncy house for the kids, a vaccination table, information about employment opportunities, and other community resources.
WARSAW — Shackle Free Community Outreach, Cornerstone Community Development Corporation and First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw partnered to host a non-partisan voter registration event Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Warsaw Recreation Building.
“We want to go all throughout Duplin County... We wanted to enjoy, love, and celebrate the opportunity to make a difference and change by getting out to vote. So we wanted to share with the people a good time, good music, voter education, voter information, register people to vote, and we actually had vaccinations going on, and it’s totally free for the people,” said Robert Moore member of First Missionary Baptist Church and president of the NAACP.
The event was free to the public; it featured a voter registration booth, free food, a bouncy house for the kids, a vaccination table, information about employment opportunities, and other community resources. Information was passed out about candidates that were running in all parties.
“A part of us becoming holistically healthy is to become engaged with our community,” said Chiquitta Lesene founder of Shackle Free Community Outreach. “Register to vote, then vote because your vote is your voice. If you vote and you get to people in office that stand on your platform for the things that are important to you, that is how change starts. Once you vote, that helps people like us, the community-based organizations go out there and get those resources that you need because those officials will hopefully listen to what we have to say, and push that to bring the resources back here into the community.”