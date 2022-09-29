WARSAW — Shackle Free Community Outreach, Cornerstone Community Development Corporation and First Missionary Baptist Church of Warsaw partnered to host a non-partisan voter registration event Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Warsaw Recreation Building.

“We want to go all throughout Duplin County... We wanted to enjoy, love, and celebrate the opportunity to make a difference and change by getting out to vote. So we wanted to share with the people a good time, good music, voter education, voter information, register people to vote, and we actually had vaccinations going on, and it’s totally free for the people,” said Robert Moore member of First Missionary Baptist Church and president of the NAACP.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com