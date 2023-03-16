...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Local public libraries will no longer charge late fees
KENANSVILLE — Laura Jones, Duplin County Library director, recently announced that all public libraries in Duplin will no longer charge late fees.
“This means that there are no charges for returning books beyond their due date,” said Jones, explaining that if a book is not returned within 60 days, the account is charged for a lost book. Once the book is returned, the charge is removed from the patron’s account.
Jones encourages families to share their love for books with their children and to start taking them to the library at an early age.
“We have great collections of children’s picture books, early readers, chapter books, graphic novels, and juvenile non-fiction in all of our branches,” Jones said.
According to Jones, charging late fees is a barrier to families using library materials.
“What parent would bring in three children to check out 10 books a piece if there are late fees? That could quickly add up to $30 or more,” said Jones.
But no late fees are just one of the many benefits patrons can enjoy when they visit the library. Duplin County public libraries have a reading incentive program for young avid readers. The program is known as 1,000 Books before Kindergarten, and it encourages children to read. Participants can earn small prizes each time they hit the 100 mark in their quest to read 1,000 books.
“We have children participating all over the county, and a 4-year-old boy in Kenansville is just 100 (books) away from the goal,” said Jones. “We have a PINdemonium challenge for older children where they read through book series and get a button featuring a picture of a favorite character in the book.”
Three of the library branches feature story time one day of the week at 11 a.m. On Mondays, kids can enjoy story time at the Beulaville library. On Tuesdays story time is at the Kenansville library, and on Wednesdays, story time is at the Rose Hill library.
“We have great reading materials for all ages. We have audiobooks, large print books, adult fiction, and non-fiction,” said Jones. “We keep up with best sellers and book club titles too.”