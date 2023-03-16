KENANSVILLE — Laura Jones, Duplin County Library director, recently announced that all public libraries in Duplin will no longer charge late fees.

“This means that there are no charges for returning books beyond their due date,” said Jones, explaining that if a book is not returned within 60 days, the account is charged for a lost book. Once the book is returned, the charge is removed from the patron’s account.

