2022 Duplin County Candidate Forum

Candidates Wesley L. Boykin (Dem), Pamela Edwards, and Stratton Stokes (Rep) address the audience at the 2022 Duplin County Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the James Sprunt Community College Monk Auditorium.

 Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Community College Monk Auditorium boasted a full house on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as local voters participated in the 2022 Duplin County Candidate Forum.

The non-partisan event hosted by the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., provided a platform for the community to hear from candidates in the contested races of House of Representative District 4, Duplin County Board of Education District 3, and Duplin County Sheriff.

