...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 2 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Candidates Wesley L. Boykin (Dem), Pamela Edwards, and Stratton Stokes (Rep) address the audience at the 2022 Duplin County Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the James Sprunt Community College Monk Auditorium.
Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc
KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Community College Monk Auditorium boasted a full house on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as local voters participated in the 2022 Duplin County Candidate Forum.
The non-partisan event hosted by the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., provided a platform for the community to hear from candidates in the contested races of House of Representative District 4, Duplin County Board of Education District 3, and Duplin County Sheriff.
“We focused on the local contested races and sent invitations via email and/or US mail according to what was submitted to the Board of Elections,” said Niccoya D. Dobson, co-chair of the Social Action Committee, about the event.
According to Dobson, they had approximately 78 people in attendance. Participating in the forum were candidates Wesley L. Boykin (Dem), incumbent Pamela Edwards, and Stratton Stokes (Rep).
Boykin is running against incumbent Jimmy Dixon (Rep) in the NC House of Representatives District 4 race. Edwards will vie Wesley K. Miller (UNA) in the Board of Education District 2 race, and Stokes is running against Dexter Fort (Dem) in the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office race.
“We would like thank the participating candidates and those who wanted to participate but were unable to do so due to other obligations,” said Dobson. “We would also like to thank the community for attending because we believe ever voter should be an informed voter and have an opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates.”
Early voting for the 2022 General Election started last week and will continue through Nov. 5 at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville. Early voting hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. General Election Day is Nov. 8.
For more information about early voting, contact the Duplin County Board of Elections at 910-296-2104.