Pam Thomas, who had served as the chair of the Onslow County Board of Education for the past 10 years, died on Sunday morning after a battle with COVID-19 and other medical issues.
Thomas had worked for Onslow County Schools for 35 years before being elected to the school board in 2004. She was appointed chair in 2010, and continued to serve in that capacity until this year.
Onslow County Schools released the following statement on Sunday afternoon: “On behalf of Onslow County Schools and the Onslow County Board of Education, we mourn the passing of former Board of Education Chair Pam Thomas. Our sincere condolences to her family and all those she taught and coached, and who served with her during her time with the school system and on the Board of Education, or those who knew her for her work as a passionate advocate for the children of our county.
Ms. Thomas embodied the idea of leadership, and selflessly gave of her time and effort to support our school system, our students and staff, and children across the county.
She could always be counted on to be present at as many school events as possible. If there was a performance, recognition, or ceremony, she would be there to help with handing out the trophies and medals or just be a friendly face in the audience. In addition to attending events, she spent many years as moderator of the OCS Elementary Academic Derby.”
OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins stated, “I had the opportunity to work closely with Ms. Thomas, and found her to be an excellent leader who worked cooperatively with our state and local elected officials for the betterment of our school system.”
“All who worked with Pam appreciated her support for our school family. She loved this school system, the teachers, the staff, and most of all, the students,” he continued. “Pam was a true servant leader who always put the needs of our children first. Her passing is a great loss for not only the school system, but for the entire county. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time as we remember and celebrate her dedication to this community.”