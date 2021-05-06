When Laura Jones opens the Magnolia library, she unlocks it and then gives the front door a good heave with her shoulder just to push it halfway open. That’s as far as it will go because the floor is swollen from wood rot, and the bottom of the door snags on the carpet which has been lifted several inches due to the swelling.
It is a safety concern, and that’s why the Duplin County Fire Marshall closed the library branch in November.
The director of Duplin County’s libraries says the door was just the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. She walks through on Friday morning and can point out an inadequate restroom, a badly rotting floor by the wheelchair ramp, a foundation that is crumbling in spots and a thermostat that will not start the air conditioning on a humid spring day. The air inside is stuffy, and the yellow carpet is old and smells bad.
The conditions aren’t good for people or books, either.
“It’s like going in your grandmother’s attic,” Jones said. “It’s still, the air is heavy. But there are treasures in here and we need to preserve them.”
A quick scan through the shelves finds that the books have not started molding yet, but with no ventilation and summer heat coming on, it is just a matter of time. The tin roof, while very old, is still doing its job and keeping the rain out.
“If the climate’s not good, it’s not good for the integrity of the books,” she said.
It has been a difficult 14 months for Jones and her staff. The county library and all of its branches closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and then reopened in the fall when state restrictions began to ease. No sooner than the Magnolia branch, known as the Florence Horne Gallier Library, had reopened, it had to close again due to the inability to open the front door fully and easily. The fire marshall said it was unsafe because patrons and staff wouldn’t be able to exit quickly in an emergency.
The county library has an arrangement with the towns served by its branches. The library provides the staffing and contents, the individual towns own the buildings and pay to maintain them and keep the lights on.
Jones said she spoke with a contractor about repairing the issues, and she received a quote “I think in the $14,000 range, but there’s no telling how much it would be now with prices going up.” She has not addressed the town board about the problems because she knows that finances are scarce.
She said that she and county manager Davis Brinson have looked for another location in town where the library could possibly be moved, but many of the old buildings in the downtown area are in worse condition than the present location, with flat roofs that are caving in.
In the meantime, she hopes that a volunteer group will take on the building as a project to get the branch open again.
There are 600 card-carrying patrons of the Magnolia branch, and it holds 5,000 volumes of books, audio book CDs and DVDs in its collection. Prior to the closure, the branch was open and staffed 12 hours per week. Many of the patrons speak and read Spanish, and those readers don’t have a lot of options when it comes to finding Spanish language materials. The children’s collection is especially bilingual, she said. Many of the books are written in Spanish on one page, and in English on the other to help young Spanish readers learn English, and vice versa.
Not all services have stopped at the branch. There is still a dropbox where readers can return materials that they have picked up at the main library in Kenansville or in the Rose Hill branch, and wireless internet service is available in the parking area 24-hours per day. Patrons cannot browse the shelves, sit and read, or participate in a librarian-led story time for children, however.
“The town citizens very much need a library,” Jones said. “They deserve one. They need a place to go.”