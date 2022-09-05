State Board Chair Damon Circosta made the following statement on Sept. 2 about maintaining an orderly and safe voting environment for the 2022 general election:

“The bipartisan members of the State Board of Elections are united in seeking to ensure that voting is conducted in an orderly fashion this fall, and that no voters experience intimidation. That is why we unanimously approved changes to our rules governing voting places: to head off the types of disruptive behaviors by some poll observers that we unfortunately saw in the May primary, and to provide clear guidance to poll workers on behaviors that are not permitted at the polls.