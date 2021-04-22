KENANVILLE - John Willis Hensley, 43, of Rocky Point was charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to Captain Billy Sanders from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Hensley was arrested in Duplin County and taken to Pender for processing.
A news release stated that the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation for a complaint received on April 13 by the Granger County Sheriff’s Office. Granger authorities were investigating the possible rape of a 6-year-old girl.
Hensley’s arrest was a result of the investigation after receiving the complaint. Hensley is being held under a 150,000 secured bond at the Pender County Jail.
According to the authorities, no further information can be released at the moment as the case is active and under ongoing investigation.
Any persons with information about Hensley or related investigations should call the Pender County Special Victims Unit at 910-259-1212.