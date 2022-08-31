FAISON - Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, has been arrested and charged for the murder of 51-year-old Reginald L. Blackmore of Faison.
According to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office officials in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30,
deputies responded to Bowden Road for a victim with a gunshot wound.
"Deputies found a 51-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," said DCSO officials. "Duplin County EMS transported the male to ECU Health Duplin where he was pronounced dead on arrival."
Law enforcement officials revealed that three male subjects entered the Bowden Road residence wearing masks. "One of the males pushed past the female resident and engaged the male victim," read the DCSO report. "The female reported hearing several shots and then the three males left."
Law enforcement also revealed that a silver sedan "was seen traveling at a high rate of speed from the area. A suspect was developed and he was known to law enforcement to drive a silver in color sedan. It was learned that the suspect was from the Sampson County area. Deputies located the suspect vehicle near Roseboro and conducted a vehicle stop later that evening."
According to law enforcement, Smith was taken into custody and was transported to the Duplin County Magistrate's Office. He was charged with murder and burglary. Smith is being held in the Duplin County Jail without a bond.