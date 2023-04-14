KENANSVILLE - Anthony A. Mondie was arrested on Thursday, April 13 for the murder of Wilbert Bryant, 68. Mondie was taken to the Duplin County Detention Center and placed under no bond.
According to Captain Scott Kennedy, on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 8:32 p.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Warsaw Police Department were dispatched to 231 John Rich Road, Warsaw, N.C. after receiving a 911 call for an apparent homicide involving a stabbing.
Bryant was found deceased inside the home where he resided.
"The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigated the homicide and developed Anthony Antonio Mondie as a suspect," said Capt. Kennedy. "The investigation and evidence lead to an arrest warrant being attained for Mondie for an open count of murder."
Mondie was located at a friend’s residence in Jacksonville, N.C. on Thursday, April 13, and was taken into custody for the murder of Bryant.
"Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes would like to thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Office of District Attorney Ernie Lee, Warsaw Police Department, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance in this case," said Capt. Kennedy.