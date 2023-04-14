Antonio Mondie

Antonio Mondie

 Duplin County Sheriff's Office

KENANSVILLE - Anthony A. Mondie was arrested on Thursday, April 13 for the murder of Wilbert Bryant, 68. Mondie was taken to the Duplin County Detention Center and placed under no bond.

According to Captain Scott Kennedy, on Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 8:32 p.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Warsaw Police Department were dispatched to 231 John Rich Road, Warsaw, N.C. after receiving a 911 call for an apparent homicide involving a stabbing.

