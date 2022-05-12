BURGAW — Four County EMC recently released information about a breaking and entering at the Four County EMC’s Corporate facility in Burgaw.
“A thief broke into Four County EMC’s restricted area on Good Friday. Caught on camera in the Burgaw pole yard, this masked man attempted to steal copper wire located in multiple service trucks and other areas on the premises,” said an EMC spokesperson.
According to Four County EMC officials, they were alerted about the intruder by notifications from motion detection cameras in the middle of the night as the thief was in the premises.
“Thanks to advanced technology, the cameras clearly displayed an individual jumping the barbed wire fence and searching each service truck for items to steal,” said the spokesperson.
“The Burgaw Police Department responded quickly, immediately searching and securing the Four County EMC location.”
According to reports the masked suspect fled on foot leaving a vehicle behind in the parking lot. Law enforcement apprehended the suspect walking down Highway 53.
Despite the fact that breaking and entering is a crime and a hazard due to the electrical equipment, this is not the first time someone has attempted to steal equipment or break into substations, trucks, and other secured structures.
“Breaking into a substation can be extremely dangerous due to the high voltage equipment present. Stealing materials in operation can cause system outages and equipment failures,” said CEO Don Gatton. “Touching such materials can be harmful and potentially cause death to those in the act.”
Gatton stated the safety of members and employees is Four County EMC’s top priority.
“We will not tolerate anyone breaking into or stealing from any Four County EMC location. “We will ensure all safety measures are in place to deter such crimes from occurring,” said Gatton.
Four County EMC offers a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individual responsible for breaking and entering, and stealing from any of Four County EMC’s properties.
People are encouraged to call 911 or Four County EMC immediately if they know of any suspicious activity involving their electric systems or equipment.