KENANSVILLE — Jimmy Register of Duplin County was found guilty, at trial by a jury, of felony breaking or entering to terrorize or injure, two counts of felony habitual misdemeanor assault, and two counts of injury to personal property on July 21 in Duplin County Superior Court.
Evidence showed that Register and the female victim were previously in a dating relationship, and the victim had recently cut ties with Register. On Feb. 9, Register went into a violent rage when he found out the victim was at her home with her new boyfriend.
Register made a phone call and stated he was on the way to the victim’s home to “unleash the demons.” He drove to the victim’s home and broke in by busting the glass in the door. Register beat his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a pole and beat his ex-girlfriend in the face with a closed fist. He also destroyed property inside the home. Both victims suffered injuries from the assault, including significant bruising, facial swelling, cuts, and abrasions.
Law enforcement apprehended Register as he was attempting to flee from the scene. Register was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV to an active sentence of a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 21 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The active sentence is followed by a suspended sentence of a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 21 months and placed on 24 months of supervised probation. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Haley Cooper.