David Hester

David Hester, of Wayne County, was found guilty at trial by a jury of Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Felony Possession of Stolen Goods on June 11, in Duplin County Superior Court. The defendant admitted Habitual Felon status and was sentenced by Superior Court Matthew Stone to one consolidated active sentence of 97-129 months in prison. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jason McGuirt.

The State’s evidence showed that on Dec.13, 2017, the owners of the Duplin Biomass plant, located at the time at the address of 1838 Hwy 11/903 outside of Kenansville, notified law enforcement of a breaking and entering in progress around 2 a.m. in the morning. The business had been broken into several times in the weeks leading up to the incident. The owners of the business, Duplin BioEnergy, worked with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office to install security devices and monitor the facility to assist in apprehending the criminals.

When the owners and law enforcement were alerted to the breaking and entering in progress on Dec. 13, 2017, deputies from the Duplin County Sheriff’s immediately responded and found the defendant and two other individuals inside the building. The three individuals were apprehended and placed under arrest. Deputies inspected the defendant’s vehicle, which was located outside of plant building, and found property belonging to the plant inside of the defendant’s vehicle.

This office appreciates the work of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case. Property crimes against businesses and homes, although often challenging to investigate and sometimes difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, remain one of this office’s priorities. This Office seeks to bring to justice those individuals that invade into and steal the property of the businesses and citizens of Duplin County.

