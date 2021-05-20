Charles Dunn was found guilty of habitual driving while impaired in Duplin County Superior Court. The habitual felon offender, who had three prior driving while impaired convictions as well as three prior felony convictions, was sentenced to 9-12 years in the North Carolina Department of Correction on April 23.
According to evidence, on Dec. 25, 2018, around 10 p.m., Dunn drove while impaired and wrecked a motor vehicle on West Best Road in Kenansville. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14. He got behind the wheel of a friend’s rental vehicle without authorization and drove the vehicle across the center line and into the opposite lane on West Best Road, before striking a ditch. He then left the scene of the collision.
Two Duplin County residents reported the collision. Duplin County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Robinson encountered Dunn walking near the intersection of West Best Road and Bowdens Road.
Dunn had the odor of alcohol about his breath, red glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet, according to the investigating and charging officer Trooper C. Tripp with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.