KENANSVILLE-- Lamir Elam was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years 2 months and a maximum of 20 years 8 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by felon on April 6.
According to state evidence on Jan. 15, 2019, at approximately 2:43 a.m. a 911 call came into Duplin County communications that Tammy Hannah and Ever Espinoza had been shot in the front yard of 989 Bonham Road in Magnolia, N.C. During the 911 call, Espinoza can be heard in the background saying that he had been shot by Elam and he thought he was dying.
Emergency Medical Services pronounced Hannah dead on scene. According to the office of District Attorney Ernie Lee, Espinoza had a gunshot wound to his back and chest and was taken to Vidant Pitt Hospital. "It was a thru and thru wound. Espinoza had surgery at Vidant Hospital in Greenville to repair damage to his lung and diaphragm."
According to the report Espinoza had THC in his blood, and without medical intervention the gunshot wound could have been fatal. When interviewed at the hospital by Duplin County Sheriff's Office, Espinoza told investigators that he was separated from his wife and that they were having marital problems. She was living with their two children at her deceased father’s residence on Bonham Road. Espinoza further told law enforcement that he was staying at the house that night to work on their marital issues. Espinoza said that Elam pulled up to the property and at first knocked on the back door and then the front door. He was told to leave by both Espinoza and Hannah but did not. An argument ensued and the victim’s both armed themselves and walked to the front yard. There was evidence that Hannah had a knife and Espinoza had a sheet rock blade or a bb gun. Elam shot both of them with a rifle and drove away.
DCSO detectives were able to track the rental Chevrolet Cruze Elam was driving and he was arrested driving north through Maryland with the assistance of Maryland State Police. A search of the car revealed a loaded magazine containing .30 carbine ammunition, the same kind found at the crime scene. Cell phones, and documents containing the name Billy Hannah-- the victim's brother were also found in the vehicle. The rifle believed to be used in the shooting was not recovered.
Law enforcement later determined that Elam had bought the ammunition from a store in Duplin County days before the murder. He had been convicted of breaking and entering in Duplin days before the shooting and did not have the legal right to possess a firearm.
Elam had been to the house on prior occasions, according to the report he and Hannah had been in a relationship. The autopsy revealed that Hannah died from one gunshot wound to the chest.