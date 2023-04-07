KENANSVILLE-- Lamir Elam was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years 2 months and a maximum of 20 years 8 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by felon on April 6.

According to state evidence on Jan. 15, 2019, at approximately 2:43 a.m. a 911 call came into Duplin County communications that Tammy Hannah and Ever Espinoza had been shot in the front yard of 989 Bonham Road in Magnolia, N.C. During the 911 call, Espinoza can be heard in the background saying that he had been shot by Elam and he thought he was dying.