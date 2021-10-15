MOUNT OLIVE – Raeford Bell, 64, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, after he attempted to burn a woman alive on Oct. 13.
On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help in regards to a “serious assault” in the Mount Olive area of Duplin County.
The caller was a 47 year old female, who told dispatch that her boyfriend “doused her with rubbing alcohol and set her on fire,” reported an official with the Duplin County Sherif’s Office.
According to the report, the victim suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body.
Upon arrival at the scene, investigators began processing evidence.
Bell was arrested and placed in the Duplin County Jail. Officials reported that upon appearance before the magistrate, the man was put on a $1,000,000 dollar secured bond due to the severity of the crime.
Officials reported that additional charges are pending. The identity of the woman has not yet been released. The investigation is currently underway.