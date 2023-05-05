Manhunt for armed robbery suspect involved in Walmart standoff continues
Duplin Times

KENANSVILLE- Hovering helicopters and a heavy police presence are still very much part of the current landscape in Kenansville, N.C., as the manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr. continues.

The 30-year-old white male from Georgia, who is facing multiple charges after a standoff with law enforcement, was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain.

