Manhunt for armed robbery suspect involved in Walmart standoff continues

KENANSVILLE- Hovering helicopters and a heavy police presence are still very much part of the current landscape in Kenansville, N.C., as the manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr. continues.
The 30-year-old white male from Georgia, who is facing multiple charges after a standoff with law enforcement, was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain.
The ongoing manhunt includes air, ground, and K9 support. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is working with assistance from Pender, Sampson, Brunswick, and Onslow counties Sheriff's Offices, as well as with several local and state agencies.
Flakes was in the custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital police when he escaped the facility on Thursday, May 4, at around 5:30 p.m. He was under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital and awaiting a mental evaluation stemming from the four-hour Walmart standoff in Wallace on May 3. According to law enforcement, criminal charges were taken out by Wallace Police Department but had not been served pending a full mental evaluation.
As soon as authorities learned about the escape, the search for Flakes began, including roadblocks near Kenan Park, and the public was encouraged to lock their vehicles and residences.
Sheriff Stratton Stokes encourages the public to be vigilant as Flakes is considered dangerous. If anyone sees or hears any suspicious activity, please call 911.