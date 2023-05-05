KENANSVILLE- "The manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr., is over," announced the Duplin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 5. He arrested by law enforcement at approximately 3:30 p.m. in front of ECU Health Duplin Hospital and placed under a $2 million bond.
"Authorities were notified by a citizen that he saw a subject matching the description of Flakes under the porch of his house at the end of Bowden Drive in Kenansville. While law enforcement was searching the residence and surrounding area, Flakes broke into a nearby residence. Law enforcement heard a lady screaming and authorities saw Flakes running across several yards behind the Duplin County Courthouse and was apprehended on the front lawn of the ECU Health Hospital," said the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, adding that Flakes is now in their custody and will be transported to the Central Prison.
The 30-year-old white male from Georgia, is facing multiple charges after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at a Walmart in Wallace, N.C. on May 3. Flakes was in the custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital police when he escaped the facility less than 24 hours ago. He was under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital and awaiting a mental evaluation stemming from the standoff after an armed robbery.