March 2023 Duplin County DBA Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following assumed business names were recorded in the Duplin County Register of Deeds Office for the month ending March 31, 2023:Patsy Chestnutt DBA Kepatsy Real EstateMichael Kelly DBA Kellys SalesPatricia A. Kelly Royal DBA H. E. L. P., Help Everyone, Live ProductivelyDouglas P. Heath DBA Douglas Heath, Heath Grass Sprigging, Heath FarmsBeverly V. English DBA Biney English Family MinistriesShontia Hall DBA New To You ConsignmentThere was one withdrawal of assumed business name:Kepatsy Real Estate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Database Non-criminal Law Trade