Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 26 marriage licenses for the month ending Dec. 31, 2021 as follows:
Lynn Maire Charlton, Mount Olive, and Joseph Kenneth Mclear, Mount Olive;
Sara Nicole Smith, Albertson, and Dillan Chase Murphy, Maple Hill;
Morgan Leigh Price, Albertson, and Trey Austin Price, Albertson;
Joseph Earl Teachey, Kenansville, and Samantha Nicole Raynor, Kenansville;
Helen Renee Brock, Clinton, and Gregory Kyle Beard, Clinton;
Horace Wayne Pittman, Pink Hill, and Peggie Sutton Sasser, La Grange;
Benjamin Lewis Sasser, Pink Hill, and Karmen Duff Crissey, Pink Hill;
Rosario Jaquelyn Landin-mariscal, Mount Olive, and Jose Juan Cumplido-venegas, Wallace;
Gloria Llamileht Vindel, Rose Hill, and Josue Daniel Oliva Hernandez, Rose Hill;
Sintia Yohana Padilla Castellanos, Wallace and Cristhian Rodolfo Diaz Rodriguez, Wallace;
Chasti Michele Hobbs, Wallace, and Raymond Franklin Mccormick Jr., Wallace;
Edward Christopher Lee, Mount Olive, and Georgie Kay Collie, Mount Olive;
Thomas Earl Arnett Jr., Rose Hill, and Tammy Marie Dillon Nelson, Rose Hill;
Khassan Wayne Johnson, Jacksonville, and Skylar Lee Hunt, Rose Hill;
James Michael Haley Jr, Beulaville, and Paula Edwards Whaley Ball, Beulaville;
Jarlin Antonio Bonilla Portillo, Wallace, and Karla Yesenia Jhol Cruz, Wallace;
Nora Gisselle Antunez Hernandez, Wallace, and Nolan Wayne Cavenaugh, Wallace;
Sandra Jean Biland, Albertson, and Charles Albert Carver, Albertson;
Angel David Palacios, Teachey, and Noemi Bernardo Morales, Rose Hill;
Russell James Guagliardi, Warsaw, and Gracey Elizabeth Justice, Warsaw;
Pilar Icsael Castaneda Tello, Kenansville, and Gabariela Elizabeth Figueroa Alvizures, Kenansville;
Antonio Jose Castillo Villabobos Sr., Georgia, and Sandy Jackeline Castro Funez, Georgia;
Glendrell David Smith, Pink Hill, and Roddrika Annette Edwards, Pink Hill;
Kelvin Earl Houston, Pink Hill, and Jeanne Kennedy Houston, Pink Hill;
Riley Elaine Parker, Beulaville, and Stephen Brinkley Pate, Beulaville;
Alyssa Nicole Longfellow, Wallace, and Tyler Alexander Pittman, Richlands.