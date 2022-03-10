Anita Marie Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds issued 34 marriage licenses for the month ending Feb. 28, 2022 as follows:
Amber Lynn Mayo, Warsaw, and William Christopher Grady, Warsaw:
Rosa Nelly Bautista Lucio, Deep Run, and Wenceslao Romero Hernandez, Deep Run;
Alex Giovanni Edwards Amoretti, Wallace, and Sara Anne Avery, Wallace;
Vickie Bryant Hinson, Kenansville, and Richard Lee Ward, Rose Hill;
Riley Nicole Norris, Magnolia, and Jake Thomas Register, Magnolia;
Ruth Marie Odom, Durham, and Adam Michael Brummett, Teachey;
Murphy Louise Stafford, Raleigh, and Ian Thomas Lamb, Raleigh;
Mirsy Yamileth Ordonez Medina, Clinton, and Elmer Humberto Lopez Meraz, Clinton;
Noe Garrido Dominguez, Garland, and Glenda Perez Maldonado, Garland;
Michael Allen Heidenescher, Beulaville, and Candice Mobley Snyder, Beulaville;
Rarkell Cornelius Simmons, Wallace, and Precious Lachelle Gaines, Magnolia;
Juan Carlos Funes Martinez, Teachey, and Agustina Marisela Pagoada Ruiz, Teachey;
Shannon Lisa Wright Sanders, Wallace, and Raymond Paul Spell, Wallace;
Ashley Dawn Mobley Wiggs, Beulaville, and Robert Allen Holt Jr., Beulaville;
Rebecca Maria Stiles, Pink Hill, and Mateo Madrigal Acuapa, Pink Hill;
Anna Marie Wiggins, Pink Hill, and Jonathan Frank Steed, Pink Hill;
Shaun Ahsley Quinn, Beulaville, and Glenda Kay Wendt, Beulaville;
Mary Brooks Daly Garrett, Mount Olive, and Nicholas Lee Swinson, Mount Olive;
Gracie Jean Hill, Pink Hill, and Justin Dennis Futrell, Pink Hill;
Joseph Warren Register, Rose Hill, and Anice Enelida Rodriguez, Rose Hill;
Nicki Nicole Miller, Goldsboro, and Donald Ray Jones Jr., Goldsboro;
Yimi Alexander Giron Gutierrez, Wallace, and Isabel Perdomo Lopez, Wallace;
Lauren Marie Alba, Beulaville, and Zackary Allen Sholar, Beulaville;
Miracale Shantet Moore Gore, Rose Hill, and Joseph Velenzo Farrior, Rose Hill;
Jada Ann Cantrell, Wallace, and Alan Thomas Parham, Clinton;
David Seth Gondrez, Pink Hill, and Chelsea Victoria Hofland Ashlock, Pink Hill;
Diego andres Lopez Vargas, Clinton, and Sajaviion Michelle’ Wayne Duff, Salemburg;
Jamael Tremayne Wilbur Moore, Wallace, and Brianna Lee Ahlgrim, Wallace;
Carmela Pinera Escandon, Kenansville, and Jorge Alberto Araiza Rivera, Kenansville;
Shuaib Abdul-Hameed Sharif, Dudley, and Kayla Jamie Frank, Dudley;
Bobby Wayne Sessoms, Pink Hill, and Loretta Hall Kennedy, Pink Hill;
Joley Ann Marshburn, Pink Hill, and Joshua James Villanueva, Pink Hill;
Daniella M. Morales, Texas, and Luis Manuel Rodriguez, Wallace;
Lauren Elizabeth Brooks, Rose Hill, and Ethan Alexander Carlson, Rose Hill.